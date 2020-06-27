nee Huffman Passed away in her 93rd year on June 26 20 DALRYMPLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Predeceased by her beloved husband "Dal" Dalrymple and her daughter Andrea Russell (Blair). Loving mother of Joseph Dalrymple (Nancy) and Leslea Schmitz (Oswald). Devoted grandmother of Coulter (Lillian), Zachary (Laura) and Cameron (Bella) Schmitz, Katherine Russell and Caileag Dalrymple. A Service of Remembrance will be held in the fall. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Paul's United Church, Bowmanville or to Canada Blood Services would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved