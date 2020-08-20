1/1
Lynn Elizabeth HARLOW
Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 59. Lynn, devoted and loving mother of Lauren, Nicole and Kelsey. Loved daughter of Vera and the late William Laskaris. Pre-deceased by her grandparents Ruby and Louis Laskaris and Elsie and Stanley Rozario of Scotland. Lovingly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL (4 Division St., Bowmanville) on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 P.M. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21st at 3:00 P.M. For those who wish to view the service you may visit the MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL Facebook page where the service will be live just before 3:00 P.M. If so desired, donations may be made to either The Ronald McDonald House (Toronto) or the Toronto Humane Society. These charities were special to Lynn because she volunteered her time at the Ronald McDonald House and generously donated blankets and supplies to the Humane Society throughout the years. Online condolences may be made at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
