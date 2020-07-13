Passed away peacefully at her home in Peterborough on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Marjorie will be forever loved and missed by her children Janet Dietrich (Tom) and Jim Ashmore. Proud Nana of Stacey Fray (Trevor), Heather Dietrich, Cory, Tyler and Brett Ashmore. Overjoyed (future) Great Nana, for the first time, in October 2020. Great "fur" Nana of Finley, Ella and Rocco. Predeceased by her parents John and Anne Logan. Marjorie enjoyed playing cards with her friends, dancing, and travelling the world. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to The Hendren Funeral Home, Lakefield Chapel, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
or The Humane Society. Condolences may be shared and donations made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.