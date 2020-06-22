nee Mahoney Margaret Catherine Clancy
1936-10-08 - 2020-06-19
Peacefully at her residence with her family by her side, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Margaret Clancy on Friday, June 19, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Clancy. Loving mother of Robert Clancy (Barb), predeceased son Daniel, Mary Ann Pearson (Jerry), Sharon Hope (Gary) and godchild/guardian of Mary Lou Crowley-McFarlane (John). Proud grandmother of Jason Clancy (Lisa), Alanna and Kendal Clancy, Kyle, Cory, Lucus Pearson and Blake and great-grandmother to Harper. She will be remembered for her deep devotion to her family, her faith, many lifelong friendships, love of playing her musical instruments and cooking. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sisters Bernadette, Rose and brother Paul (Kay) and predeceased siblings Sister Mary Catherine, Eugene, Frances and Theresa. Forever adored by all her numerous nieces and nephews. A private viewing and Funeral mass will take place at the Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hastings. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. "A Mother like ours is more than a memory....she is a living presence, forever in our hearts." www.brettfuneralchapels.com


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
