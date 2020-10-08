Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, September 27th, 2020, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Willmer Dupuis. Loving mother to Cathy Peyton (Dave) and Steven Dupuis. Sadly missed by her grandson Ken (Kristen). Jean is predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Delia Marnien, her brothers Norman and Cecil (Anita), and her sisters Norah, Ann (Cecil), Violet (Len) and Dorothy (Al). Private family service to take place. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice
or Jeans love of dogs to SMART Rescue.ca
