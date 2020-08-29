JANSEN, Sylvie (nee Matthews), 1946-2020 - Passed away peacefully in her home on the water Wednesday August 19, 2020, with daughter Michelle and son Alex by her side. Sylvie was born in England, where she grew up until immigrating to Canada in her twenties. In Toronto she met her beloved husband Harry Jansen, to whom she was married for 32 years until his passing in 2002. Sylvie was blessed with many lifelong friendships. In later years, she became an active member of the Port Perry Seniors Club and could be found line dancing several times a week right up until this past spring. The family would like to thank Mum's incredibly supportive friends and overseas family, as well as the Doctors and medical team at Toronto Western Hospital for quickly finding a rare diagnosis of sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease and the Palliative team in Port Perry for helping make her final weeks comfortable. Mum remained pain-free and in good spirits at her home on the water, with daily visits from cherished friends right until she passed. She will be dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). A memorial bench will be erected at the Beacon Marina in Caesarea. In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations in memory of Sylvie to the Centre for Prions and Protein Folding Diseases at the University of Alberta (online at uabgive.ca/SimLab
) would be appreciated by the family. For information on alternative ways to make a donation, please contact Natasha Wismark at wismark@ualberta.ca. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca