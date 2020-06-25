Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday May 28, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Loving mother of Rick (Ann), Cheryl (David), Karen (Derrick), Dina (Joshua) Brandon (Lee-Anne) and the late April. Dear wife of Dino. Cherished grandmother to Melissa, Jennifer (Nick), Danielle (Carlin), Jason (Vanessa), Tyler (Megan), Gillian (Brad), Kristin (Chris), Kolton, Konnor, Joey and Levi. Adored great-grandmother to Rachel, Justin, Megan, Gia, Vincent, Wes, Indie, Carter and Sawyer. Dear sister of Marilyn (Ervin). She was predeceased by her father Donald, mother Rhea, step-father Red and brother Ronnie. Dear cousin and friend of Gord (Claire), Marianne and Jim. She will be lovingly remembered by her dog Coco, her large extended family and countless friends, especially her long time dear friend, Gale. At her request, no visitation or funeral service will be held at this time. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada or any local animal shelter. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.