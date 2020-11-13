Of Uxbridge, Ontario left us on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Although she faced continuing medical issues, she led a full and rich life. She was born in Toronto on January 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Johnston and the late Mary Agnes (Perry) Poots. Mary has been living in Uxbridge since 1970 when she started life anew and married George, her late husband. She was, before retirement, a Loan's Officer at the CIBC for many years and then briefly practiced real estate. She volunteered in many organizations including The Cottage Hospital Auxiliary, the Bethesda Reach Women's Institute, Community Care and the LMMSO. Until she became ill, she was a regular church goer to Trinity United Church. Together with George they settled in Leaskdale. From her early years, she learned to sew her own clothes. Mary was a talented knitter as well, providing home-made sweaters for the family and many articles for the hospital auxiliary gift shop. She was a master quilter and seamstress completing many intricate quilts and winning many awards for her skills. Her family members were the fortunate recipients of her amazing work. She belonged to several quilt groups including the Port Perry Patchers. She was the loving wife of the late George McLaren for 19 years and cherished mother of Douglas (Colleen), Donald and David (Diana). She loved her special relationship as step mother to Bruce (Laura) and as "Lady Mary" to Conrad Lepine. She is survived by her dear sister Kathy Wasylenky (David) also of Uxbridge and niece Krista Curtis (Garry) and nephew Michael Wasylenky (Kelsey), and her 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was the wonderful "Me My" (great aunt) to Macie and Charlie and had a special relationship with Duncan, Holly and Jessica, her wonderful grandchildren. She will be in our hearts forever. Her infectious laugh and vivacious spirit will always be in our memories. Mary loved her various pets and leaves behind her cat Miss Q. Her service and interment will be private; with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). A Celebration of Life will be held in the late spring. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Lakeridge Health Kidney Clinic, Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice
