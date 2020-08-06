1/1
nee Radovanovic Milica PETROVIC
Milly (Milica) passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday, July 31, 2020 in her 78th year. Milly was the devoted wife and best friend to Vojislav (Pete) of 60 years. She was a beloved mother to her son Charles (Angela Seymour) and daughter Vera. Loving and Caring Nana to Natasha and Rodderic. Had an adoring connection to Malaia and Koa Seymour. Milly will be missed at Tim Horton's, where she always requested her double-double be made with coffee "from the freshest pot". The family would like to thank the staff of Floor 4F (palliative) at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for your care was above and beyond. A private family service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
