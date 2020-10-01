After a brave fight, Edith "Lin" passed away peacefully at home with her children by her side. Loving wife to Robert "Bob" for 57 years! The best mother ever to Debbie and Neil (Annette). Proud grandmother to Miles, Owen, Hayley and Rachel. Missed by her brothers Jack Trail (Anne), Wilson Trail and sister Diane Copping. Predeceased by Cindy (Graves). Retiree of Pringle Creek IGA where she worked as head cashier for many years. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Interment at Groveside Cemetery. Donations in memory of Edith can be made to Children's Wish Foundation. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.