Peacefully, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre, in Oshawa, at age 89 1/12. Neil Bailey, beloved husband of Elaine (nee Thompson) of Blackstock. Loving father of Howard and his wife Julie of London, and Tara and her husband Terry Taylor of Seagrave. Loved Bah of Bailey Taylor and her partner Brad Goris of Port Perry. Dear brother of Catherine and her husband Roy Corden of Port Perry. Predeceased by his older brother Merlin Bailey (1997). Will be missed by his long time friend Gord Paisley and his children Craig and Cathy. At Neil's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment at St. John's Anglican Church Cemetery, Blackstock, in the Spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Auxiliary to Lakeridge Health Port Perry or . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020