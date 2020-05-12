On April 25, 2020 the Angels sang "Amazing Grace". The Lord came down and touched her face Held her hand and whispered low Come with me it is time to go. Nellie passed away peacefully with her daughter Catherine at her side at The Wynfield LTC, in Oshawa, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was one month shy of her 97th year. Her son and daughter were both able to be with her and comfort her. In her final days she was also surrounded by all the special caregivers on the Purple Woods Unit who cared daily for her and lovingly remember her smile and her character. Daughter of the late Wasyl and Mary Tkatch of Canora, SK and Oshawa, ON. Beloved wife of the late Jacob Dennis and loving mother of Ron Dennis of MacArthur Mills, ON and Catherine Meunier (Dennis) and her husband John of Orillia, ON. Loving sister of the late John Tkatch (Jane) and Aunt to her nieces Jan Foell (Werner) and Pat Suddard (Neil). Special "Aunt Nell" to Jim and Kathy Shermeto of Oshawa. Nellie had a life well lived. Family and friends were important to her and in all she did, whether it was the weekly Sunday family dinners, summer camping at Balsam Lake, working at Sears at the Oshawa Centre, home baking, making Ukrainian Easter Eggs or travelling, Nellie was inquisitive and liked to see new places and try new crafts, and made friends wherever she went. She was a long-standing member of St. Stephen's United Church, Oshawa. Nellie encouraged her children to be the best they could be and instilled her values in them. In her retirement years, Nellie spent winters in Poinsettia Park, Fort Myers, FL with her husband Jacob. These were special times for her and Jacob. She was so involved with all the activities in the park. She loved Florida and the sunshine. She painted, rode her three wheel bike, played shuffleboard, danced, sang, played bingo, went on day trips and had her own orange trees! She was truly the Snowbird. One of her paintings was donated in her memory to The Wynfield - Purple Woods. Nellie's last home for the past eight years was on Purple Woods in The Wynfield LTC in Oshawa. The care she received there from all the caregivers, rec. staff, nurses, hairdresser, social workers, therapists, was beyond exceptional. They were family to her. She played bingo, went on day trips, shopping trips, lunch, and outings with her family, celebrated special family dinners for holidays and, above all else... loved watching her Blue Jays on TV. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905) 433-5558. There will be a private family interment due to the Covid pandemic. We encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com. If you wish, during these trying times, the family suggests that you do an act of kindness for someone or donate in honour of Nellie. This is what she would have liked.
Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.