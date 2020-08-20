I worked with Nic at B!KE, the Peterborough Community Bike Shop, where he was a regular shop user and volunteer. He and I had a lot in common, we were a similar age and had a similar love for '90s era steel-framed mountain bikes. He was a friendly, generous presence in the shop, often stopping in just to say "hi" or to bring us always-appreciated cookies or candy. I'll miss spending time with him, looking at bikes with him, and getting excited together over upgrades and modifications. My deepest condolences to his family.



Charlie Best