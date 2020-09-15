Nicola FLAMMINIO

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, September 11, 2020 in his 85th year. Son of the late Fioravente and Anna Flamminio. Born in Ortona Amare province Chieti, Italy. Loving Father of Nicky; Anna and Robert Karstulovich; Stephen and Jackie; Cindy and Steve Wilson and Chris and Rose. Cherished 'Tattone' will be missed by Christopher, Gena, Caitlin, Emily, Colin, Katie, Kyle, Paige, Hailey, Joseph, Mariana, Abigail, Allison, Joseph, Linda, Lilly and 10 great-grandchildren. Dear Brother to Albert predeceased (Francis); Giovanni predeceased (Rita); Vita DiIlio (Nicola predeceased); Camillia DeNoble (Domenico predeceased), Giacomo and Yolanda Flamminio predeceased; Olga and Guerrino Cupido predeceased; Donny (Lilianna predeceased), Maria D'Angelo (Antonio); Lidia Mazziotti (Gennaro predeceased) and Mike (Wendy). He was greatly loved and will be missed by all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and all his friends at Dr. J's. Visitation will take place at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, on Tuesday, September 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Covid-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. Graveside Service on Wednesday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. At Highland Park Cemetery. The number of attendees is limited and Covid restrictions are in place. In Memory of Nicola donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com