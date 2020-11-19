Formerly with Dupont Canada & Former member of the Ajax Legion - Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on November 15, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Dear brother of Jane (Richard) Stevens of Newcastle, Amanda (Barry) Mundy and Nicola (Chris) Harrison both of Cornwall, England. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews both in Canada and England. Dear nephew of Renee Bubb. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and workmates. No service is being held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to Durham Region Cancer Centre, Oshawa. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com