|
|
Passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Orchard Villa Long Term Care, Pickering at the age of 86. Loving wife of the late Bruce Watt (predeceased in 2014). Devoted mother to Andrew Watt and his wife Janice. Cherished grandma to Catherine and Matthew. Predeceased by her parents William and Mary King of Oshawa and predeceased by her brother Fred and sister Marie. Former employee of General Motors office - purchasing department. Long-time member of St. Stephen's United Church and choir. Nina volunteered with the Red Cross for Meals on Wheels and community care, was an Akele of the 6th Oshawa Cubs Scouts, and a Nanny for Cardinal Nannies for many years. Many thanks to all her doctors, nurses and personal support workers over the years. A private family graveside service will take place Friday, April 24, 2020. A celebration of Nina's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 23, 2020