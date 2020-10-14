1/1
Noel Melville Morton
1930-12-21 - 2020-10-10
Peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, Noel was welcomed by his parents Melville and Elizabeth and his sister Bernice with open arms into heaven. Noel is survived by his wife Sandra Morton (nee Ferguson) and by his sons and their spouses David & Dwayne, Robert and Wendy, Dan and Evelyn and Richard. Noel will be greatly missed by his grandsons Scott and Derek Morton, David Bilenduke and his wife Gabrielle, Tyson Zoschke, Bridgit Johnston and Christa Zoschke. His great-grandchildren, Chase, Alivia and Elodie Morton and Bennett and Aubrey Bilenduke, are very sorry to lose Grandpa Morton, Noel was a pipefitter/coverer at General Motors for 42 years. Visitation was held at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Wednesday October 14th from 6pm to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service took place on Thursday October 15th at 11am in the Chapel of Armstrong Funeral Home. The service was Officiated by Rev. Bill Grace of St. Luke's Presbyterian Church. Interment followed in the Morton Family Plot at Emily Cemetery in Omemee, ON. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Noel to St. Luke's Presbyterian Church would be appreciated stlukespresbyterian@bellnet.ca For further information and condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
