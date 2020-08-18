Peacefully in her 103rd year. Noëlla is predeceased by her husband Aimé, daughter Florence, grandchildren Kirsi, Erik, Martin and Markus, and her many brothers and sisters. She will be missed by her children Roger (Linda), Suzan (Jim) Holmes, and her son-in-law, Ilkka; her grandchildren Nicole (Mike), Daniel (Jen), Andrew (Milena), Laura, and Nicholas (Krissi); her great-grandchildren Sam, Sofia, Luka, Dejan, Sienna and Sadie; her surviving sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Noëlla will be remembered for many things . . . most of all her love of family, her joie de vivre, her graciousness and her quiet strength. A Mass of Christian Burial was held August 12, 2020. Condolences - www.oshawafuneralhome.com