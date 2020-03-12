|
|
In Loving Memory of a Dear Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother NOREEN BROCK March 14th, 2014 For the past six years Our lives go on without you, But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache, When someone speaks your name, Sad are the hearts that loved you, Silent are the tears that fall Living our lives without you Is the hardest part of all, You did so many things for us, Your heart was kind and true, And when we needed someone, We could always count on you. The special years will not return When we were all together, But with love within our hearts, You will walk with us forever. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten by: Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020