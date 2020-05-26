Noreen Eleanor RICHMOND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHMOND, Noreen Eleanor Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 94 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Donald Richmond. Loving mother of Stephen and his wife Eleanor, Nancy Hay and her husband Carl and Karen Kozub and her husband the late Victor. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Stephanie (Jason), Scott (Asako), Joanne (John), Jennifer and her great grandchildren Andrew, Nathan, Tess, Olivia, Jesse and Sean. Dear sister of Marion Sherry and her husband Harry, Roy Fitzgerald and her sister-in-law Marilyn. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. A private family service was held with interment at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough or the Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved