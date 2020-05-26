RICHMOND, Noreen Eleanor Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 94 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Donald Richmond. Loving mother of Stephen and his wife Eleanor, Nancy Hay and her husband Carl and Karen Kozub and her husband the late Victor. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Stephanie (Jason), Scott (Asako), Joanne (John), Jennifer and her great grandchildren Andrew, Nathan, Tess, Olivia, Jesse and Sean. Dear sister of Marion Sherry and her husband Harry, Roy Fitzgerald and her sister-in-law Marilyn. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. A private family service was held with interment at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough or the Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 26, 2020.