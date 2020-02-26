|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Noreen Higham in her 100th year. This remarkable lady enjoyed a full and healthy life supported by family and friends. She was pre deceased by her loving husband of 64 years, John; her cherished daughter, Susan Binnie (Bruce) and her beloved brother, Norman (Gwendoline) She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Gwendoline Moore , Niece Linda Moore and Lorraine Feher (Mark), Nephew Larry Moore (Patricia) and Grand niece and nephew Brittany Feher (Josh Parkes) and Christopher Feher (Ashton). In 2016 she relocated to Port Perry Villa Retirement to be close to family. We would like to thank the Villa staff for the compassion and support provided to Noreen especially in her final days. Friends were received at The McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (905-429-8488) on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m , service at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial took place at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Breast Cancer Society or Lakeridge Health Port Perry Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared in the Guestbook (www.mceachniefuneral.ca)
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 26, 2020