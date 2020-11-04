Peacefully passed after a courageous battle on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 76. Norma, beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Adam and Jennifer (Christopher) Thorne. Cherished Grandma of Elizabeth Thorne. Sister-in-law of Lynne (Garth) Hesse, Patricia (Mathias) Guenther and family. Sadly missed by lifelong friend Beverly and her family. Norma will also be fondly remembered by her many friends and extended family. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Donations to your local Humane Society or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.