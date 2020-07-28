It is with great sadness and pain that we announce the peaceful passing of Norma Cairine Lukow, at her home on July 23. She was a loving and faithful wife for 61 years to her beloved husband, Edward, and a wonderful and devoted mother to Debbie (Steve), David (Lisa), April (Greg), and Melanie (Norman). She will be greatly missed but forever remembered as Super-Nana to her adoring grandchildren Peter, Ben, Stephanie, Lia, Kaitlyn, Michelle, Hunter and Kirsten, and was a caring great-grandma to Taylor. Her love and demeanour have had a profound impact on her family, and have brought copious amounts of happiness to everyone around her. Norma had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile that could light up the darkest of rooms. Her delightful sense of humour meant never a dull day, and helped give way to the most beautiful and happy marriage with her sweetheart, Ed. She was a kind and gentle soul who touched upon anyone who was lucky enough to know her, bringing much love, understanding and wisdom to this world. She had a penchant for travel, and on her many adventures found wonderment and comfort in visiting shrines of all religions. She was a long-time active member of Christ Memorial Church, and a member of the Kinsmen K-Ettes. The Lukow Clan will miss you dearly but take solace in the fact that Heaven has gained an angel. Earth became slightly darker that day, but a new star now shines brightly in the heavens. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to Christ Memorial Church or charity of choice
