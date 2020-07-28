1/1
Norma Cairine LUKOW
{ "" }
It is with great sadness and pain that we announce the peaceful passing of Norma Cairine Lukow, at her home on July 23. She was a loving and faithful wife for 61 years to her beloved husband, Edward, and a wonderful and devoted mother to Debbie (Steve), David (Lisa), April (Greg), and Melanie (Norman). She will be greatly missed but forever remembered as Super-Nana to her adoring grandchildren Peter, Ben, Stephanie, Lia, Kaitlyn, Michelle, Hunter and Kirsten, and was a caring great-grandma to Taylor. Her love and demeanour have had a profound impact on her family, and have brought copious amounts of happiness to everyone around her. Norma had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile that could light up the darkest of rooms. Her delightful sense of humour meant never a dull day, and helped give way to the most beautiful and happy marriage with her sweetheart, Ed. She was a kind and gentle soul who touched upon anyone who was lucky enough to know her, bringing much love, understanding and wisdom to this world. She had a penchant for travel, and on her many adventures found wonderment and comfort in visiting shrines of all religions. She was a long-time active member of Christ Memorial Church, and a member of the Kinsmen K-Ettes. The Lukow Clan will miss you dearly but take solace in the fact that Heaven has gained an angel. Earth became slightly darker that day, but a new star now shines brightly in the heavens. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to Christ Memorial Church or charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
