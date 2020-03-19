|
Jean passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 11, 2020. she grew up in Uxbridge, Ontario and married her high school sweetheart, Ron May, and celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2017. Together they had two children, Stephen May (Kathy) and Brenda Duncan (Will). Jean will be lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Krista Duncan, Carley Duncan, Ryan May, and Sarah May. Jean in predeceased by her parents, Lorne and Edith Langstaff. She is survived by her husband Ron, sister, Linda Stickwod (Chess), brothers, George Langstaff (Vicky), and Bob Langstaff (Rosy). In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jean was also an accomplished crafter. Everything she made was precise and particular to detail that she was proud to share with others. She shared paintings, quilts, needlework. knitting, sewing, and pottery with family and friends to be cherished for years to come. Jean was immensely loved by her family and friends; she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Friends are invited to visit the family at HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 13523 Hwy #118, Haliburton, Ontario, (705) 457-9209 on Monday evening, March 16, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 at HALIBURTON UNITED CHURCH 10 George St, Haliburton, Ontario at 11 a.m. (Visitation one hour prior). Reception to follow the service in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation (HHHSF) would be appreciated. Jean is very appreciative of the excellent care through Dr. Tina Stephenson, all the doctors, nurses, and support staff that keep the hospital a high-quality medical facility for residences of the county.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020