Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Gone to be with his "Darling Jo", his wife of 67 years. Loving father of Michael (Kim), Barb Phillips (Jim), and Peter (Louise). Predeceased by sons John and James. Cherished grandfather of David (Lisa), Matthew, Erin, Shayne, Sean, Sheldon (Ashley), and great-grandfather of Jacob, Alex, Jaden, Ashdon and Hudson. Dear brother of Joe (Cathy) and predeceased by Pat, James, and Leonard. Will be fondly remembered by all his extended family and friends. Norman will always be remembered for his love and dedication to his family. He was an entrepreneur, the Founder of Durham Medical, Oshawa and a retired 25 Year employee of General Motors Canada. A Private Family Service will be held at COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2 Courtice, Ontario (905-432-8484). Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Durham.