|
|
Passed away January 6 2020 at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. Born and raised in Toronto, lived and worked all his life within 50 miles of same. Husband to Betty(predeceased) for 67 years. Proud parent of 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Norm was a Technical Director and teacher at Uxbridge High School. He enjoyed many hobbies, games and was a dedicated community volunteer. A celebration of life will take place Sunday January 12th, 2:00pm at Udora Community Centre. Visitation will take place 30 minutes prior to event. Sincere thanks to Douglas Crossing and Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for his exceptional care. Memorial donations to a .