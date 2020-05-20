Norman Andrew O'Boyle
1948-10-27 - 2020-05-12
Norman O'Boyle passed away on May 12th 2020 at Lakeridge Health after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Norm leaves behind his brothers James O'Boyle and Fred (Marlene) O'Boyle and predeceased by his brother John (Gloria) O'Boyle and sister Joanie (Rick) Scott, sister in-law Carolanne O'Boyle and nephew Lloyd O'Boyle. Norm will be dearly missed by all his nieces and nephews as well as his Legion family. A Celebration of Life to be held at the Brooklin Legion at a later date.

Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.
