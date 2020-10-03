At Moria Place LTC Tweed, on Thursday October 1, 2020. Norm Bradley of Marmora in his 89th year. Son of the late Melville & Kathleen (Kenny) Bradley. Husband of Suzanne (Low). Father of David (Mario) Tweed; Scott (Stephen) & John (Sue), Courtice. Brother of Wayne (Inez), Bowmanville; Ken (Joanne), Oshawa and the late Elwood, Len & Keith. Brother in law of Joyce and the late Fran and Doris. Grandfather of Heather, Cameron, Tyson (Kimberlin) & Noah. Ex father in law of Wendy and Patricia. Great grandfather of Kylie and Tyson. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations: Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements: McConnell Funeral Home, Marmora. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca