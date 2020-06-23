Norman Millar

Peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, at age 86. Norman, beloved husband of Barbara of Prince Albert. Loving father of the late Patricia Millar (2014), Kimberley and her husband Doug Oakman, and Susan and her husband Chris Brealey. Loving grandfather of Jessica,Tyler (Carley), Carly (Dylan) Oakman and Allison Brealey. Dear brother of Ruth and her husband Eric Rollo. A private family service was held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel" 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Tuesday, June 23rd with Reverend Elaine Hall officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. After Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Port Perry United Church for all who wish to attend. If desired memorial donations may be made by cheque to the charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.