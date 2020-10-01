Norris Osbert Cornwall passed away at Lakeridge Health Whitby on September 21, 2020 at 90 years of age. Born in Grenada West Indies, Norris was the eldest son of the late John and Edna Cornwall, dear father of Jacqueline (Floyd) and Gail, and dear grandfather of Tymone and Jasmine. He was the beloved brother of Celia Mitchell of London Ontario; predeceased by sisters Ermine MacDonald (2001), Ellissia Holstein (2016), and brother Rawle Cornwall (2013). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. Norris was a successful real estate broker in Durham region for almost 40 years. He served as a Director of the Oshawa Real Estate Board (now Durham Real Estate Board), which included serving on the Arbitration Committee, Professional Committee and Ethics Committee. No one was a stranger to Norris, he loved meeting people. From the time he was a young man, Norris explored every opportunity to live his life to the fullest. He loved travelling, gardening, art, and especially his lifelong passion of photography. Yes, he did it his way. A funeral service was held at DeStefano Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Cremation to follow. In memory of Norris, donations are gratefully accepted to the Heart & Stroke Foundation at https://www.heartandstroke.ca
