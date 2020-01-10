Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norton Garry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norton Garry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norton Garry Obituary
Norton passed away at the Haliburton Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with Sandria, Michele and John by his side, in his 84th year. Beloved husband and best friend to Sandria for 58 years. Loving father to Michele and John, grandfather to Julia and foster father to Daike. Brother to Rosalyn Lohnes and her husband Robert, uncle to Cheryl, Jonathon, Ryan, Lorie Coles and Cody. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family and his many good friends. Friends are invited to a Gathering to Celebrate Norton's Life at the Minden Curling Club, 50 Prentice St., Minden, ON K0M 2K0 on Saturday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation (Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -