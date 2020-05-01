Norvale Frances ROLFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norvale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on April 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother of Kathy (Kevin - deceased), Nora (Pierre), Brenda (Mark - Deceased) (Pat) and Judy. Cherished Nana of Bill (Keri), Gary (Kelly), Jason (Cristine), Darryl (Gilberte - deceased) (Kim), Andrea (Ryan), Tanya (Matt), and Stewart (deceased) and their families, also leaving behind 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grand child. Survived by her sister Barb (Ted) and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the nurses and doctors on the palliative care unit for taking good care of mom. Internment at Groveside Cemetery. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date when able. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - W.C. Town Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved