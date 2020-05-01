Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on April 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother of Kathy (Kevin - deceased), Nora (Pierre), Brenda (Mark - Deceased) (Pat) and Judy. Cherished Nana of Bill (Keri), Gary (Kelly), Jason (Cristine), Darryl (Gilberte - deceased) (Kim), Andrea (Ryan), Tanya (Matt), and Stewart (deceased) and their families, also leaving behind 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grand child. Survived by her sister Barb (Ted) and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the nurses and doctors on the palliative care unit for taking good care of mom. Internment at Groveside Cemetery. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date when able. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 1, 2020.