Olgierd SZABUNIA

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville at the age of 94. Predeceased by his beloved wife Janina (2013). Loving father of Barbara Szabunia Forrest (Frank) and Ronald Szabunia (Edyta Latuszek). Cherished grandfather of Kianna, Taela, Joshua and Alicia. Olgierd was born in Poland and served in WWII before immigrating to Canada after the war. He retired from General Motors after many years of service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). Please register for the visitation by using the RSVP tab at www.armstrongfh.ca
or by calling 905-433-4711. Masks are required. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Hedwig's Roman Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Hedwig's Church. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca