Olive Veda (Sedore) TEATRO
On Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 our dear Mother, grandma, and G.G. passed away in her sleep at 96 years of age. She's predeceased by her loving husband Joe Sr., who she was married to for 65 years, and by her youngest son Robert. Olive was loved and cherished by so many people. Survived by her children Bonnie & Jim Joe & Rebecca. Grand children; David & Allen, Susan & Stuart, Nicole & Jon, Lindsay & Mark, Mackenzie. Great grand children; Ashley, Beau, Ava, and Deacon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St.Vincent de Paul Society in memory of Olive Teatro, to help those less fortunate than ourselves, would be so very much appreciated. A funeral service was held on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the St. Joseph's the Worker Parish, 1100 Mary Street North, Oshawa Ontario, L1G 5G8. Online condolences can be made to www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
