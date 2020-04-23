Home

Oreste George MIZZI


1927 - 2020
Oreste George MIZZI Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad Oreste Mizzi at Hillsdale Estate at the age of 93. Loving husband to the late Emmanuela Mizzi for over 66 years. Loving father of Connie and her husband Alfred, Predeceased by his son Ted and his wife Tessie, Doris and her husband John, Mario and his wife Doris. Cherished Nannu to the late Mary Ann (Thomas), Esther (Joel), Steven (Lisa), Jason (Laura) Patricia (Michael), Ted (Rodianne), Christopher (Marianna), Melissa (Mark), Richard (Monica), Mark (Christine) and adoring great-grandfather of 17 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Francis Mizzi and Lorenza Saliba. Beloved brother to his siblings in Malta. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews and their extended families. The family would like to thank the staff at Hillsdale Estates for their support and care giving, it was truly appreciated. Due to Covid-19, the family is sorry that only immediate family members will be having a private visitation at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234), followed by Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or local Food Banks would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 23, 2020
