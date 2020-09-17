Passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Dearly loved husband of Norma Jamieson (nee Harris) for 65 years. Loving and loved dad of Lesli-Anne Bagg and her husband Bill of Courtice and Susan Brousseau and her husband Randy of Powassan. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan (Rachel), Michael (Mary Jane), Amanda (Jason) and Adam (Stephanie). Great Grandfather of Abigail, Caleb, Mitchell, Michaella, Mila, Mariah, Charles and Benjamin. Dear brother of James Jamieson (Dorothy) and predeceased by Edgar (Pauline), Gordon (surviving Emma) and his sister Blanche (Eursal). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and the extended Harris family. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. (Covid 19 Restrictions will be closely followed) Private family funeral will take place in the Barnes Chapel Friday at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Orvas memorial donations to Sick Kids Charitable giving. Messages of condolence and shared