1/2
Orvas Franklin JAMIESON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orvas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Dearly loved husband of Norma Jamieson (nee Harris) for 65 years. Loving and loved dad of Lesli-Anne Bagg and her husband Bill of Courtice and Susan Brousseau and her husband Randy of Powassan. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan (Rachel), Michael (Mary Jane), Amanda (Jason) and Adam (Stephanie). Great Grandfather of Abigail, Caleb, Mitchell, Michaella, Mila, Mariah, Charles and Benjamin. Dear brother of James Jamieson (Dorothy) and predeceased by Edgar (Pauline), Gordon (surviving Emma) and his sister Blanche (Eursal). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and the extended Harris family. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. (Covid 19 Restrictions will be closely followed) Private family funeral will take place in the Barnes Chapel Friday at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Orvas memorial donations to Sick Kids Charitable giving. Messages of condolence and shared


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved