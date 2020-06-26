Otto Ertner

Peacefully at his home with his family by his side after a brief fight with cancer on Friday June 19, 2020 at the age of 73. Otto, beloved husband of Elize. Much loved father of John (Stacey), Jamie (Vicki), Jeff (Doris), Dan (Lianne) and Catherine (Beth). Proud Opa of Krista (Matthew), Kyle (Megan), Samantha, Morgan, Jessica, Emily, Matt, Devon, Zachary, Cassidy, and great Opa of Noah and Peyton. Cherished Godfather of Elize. Brother of Bruno. Dear brother in law of Chris (Adri). Otto will be deeply missed and remembered with love by all who knew him. Otto loved to travel and explore the world with his love Elize. Family to Otto was so important and always came first. He was a true mentor who shared his vision, strong ethics and conviction with relentless generosity to so many people that he crossed paths with over the years. A Celebration of Otto's Life will be held at at the family home on Friday July 31st from 2-6pm . In lieu of floral tributes memorial donations made to Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre would be so appreciated by Otto's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store