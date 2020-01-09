Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Mariano for 64 years. Loving mother of Angelo (Marisa), Antonietta and Sandra (Kevin). Cherished Nanna of Diana (Philip), Daniel (Sally), Lisa (Greg), Andrew (Brittany), Zachary and Melissa and great-grandmother of Ella, Elliott, Karen, Livy and Eric. Predeceased by her daughter Assunta and her husband Gaetano Bruni. Ottorina was born in Lago, Cosenza, Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1956, where they settled in Oshawa and raised their family. Visitation was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the People Church. Entombment followed at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Kids Foundation. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
