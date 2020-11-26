1/1
Owen LeRoy MacDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Owen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Owen passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa November 18, 2020 holding hands with his beloved wife Gail. Owen and Gail were high school sweethearts and had been married 62 years. They lived in their original home in Whitby, Ontario, where they raised their family and spent many happy years. Born November 21, 1935 in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia to Roy and Thelma MacDonald. Owen joined the air force in 1953 and moved to Trenton, Ontario to train to be a pilot and electronics journeyman. He went to work for General Motors Oshawa in 1957 and retired after 39 years as a tool and die maker. Owen was a kind, compassionate, and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family was his greatest joy. Gentle and caring father to Kimberley (Jeffrey Lyons) and Sharon (Michael Niesar). Proud grand father of Emily, Justin, Mackenzie, Sarah and Mitchell and great grandfather to Maeve. Our grief over his passing is a high form of praise for his presence in our lives. His legacy to us is the importance of family, togetherness and unconditional love. As per Owen's wishes a private family gathering has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any charity of choice that supports and cares for others.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved