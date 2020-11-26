Owen passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa November 18, 2020 holding hands with his beloved wife Gail. Owen and Gail were high school sweethearts and had been married 62 years. They lived in their original home in Whitby, Ontario, where they raised their family and spent many happy years. Born November 21, 1935 in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia to Roy and Thelma MacDonald. Owen joined the air force in 1953 and moved to Trenton, Ontario to train to be a pilot and electronics journeyman. He went to work for General Motors Oshawa in 1957 and retired after 39 years as a tool and die maker. Owen was a kind, compassionate, and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family was his greatest joy. Gentle and caring father to Kimberley (Jeffrey Lyons) and Sharon (Michael Niesar). Proud grand father of Emily, Justin, Mackenzie, Sarah and Mitchell and great grandfather to Maeve. Our grief over his passing is a high form of praise for his presence in our lives. His legacy to us is the importance of family, togetherness and unconditional love. As per Owen's wishes a private family gathering has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any charity of choice
that supports and cares for others.