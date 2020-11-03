1/1
Patricia Ann (Rowlands) BUTLER
Passed away peacefully at West Shore Village in Port Perry on Friday, October 30, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Edward "Ed" Butler. Loving mother of Brian (Sue), Trevor, Kelly (Allan Honey) and the late Gregory. Dear grandmother of Sheena, Tonya, Erica, Megan, Isla and Laura. Great-grandmother to Lucy, Tilly, Fionn and Fox. Survived by her brothers Michael (Helen), Trevor and her sister Ruthie. Predeceased by her brothers Jim, Fred and Richard. Pat will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current covid-19 restrictions, no service will be held at this time. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Animal Shelter for Uxbridge-Scugog in Pat's memory would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
