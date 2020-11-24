1/1
Patricia Ann (Snelgrove) LOGEMAN
30+ years-service at Loblaws in the Oshawa Centre Peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Oshawa at the age of 80. Pat, beloved mother of Kim (Dave), Kelly (Ed), and Kevin (Marg). Proud grandma of Kurtis (Kelly), Jeff (Jessie), Eric (Alicia), Emily, Charlotte, Holly and the late Melissa (2012), and great grandma of Jaeleigh. Pat will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. Visitation will be held at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Thursday November 26th from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Please register using the RSVP at www.armstrongfh.ca. Masks are mandatory at all times. Cremation. Memorial donations to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation would be greatly appreciated by Pat's family. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
