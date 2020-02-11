|
|
Passed away peacefully at Soldier Memorial Hospital on February 7th, 2020, to be with her husband Jim, together again. Loving mother to Jim (Lisa) and John (Jackie). Dearly remembered by all her brothers and sisters. Devoted grandmother to Connie (Dave), Jonathan (Lynn), James and Eric (Jody). Lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren Riley and Zak. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234) on Sunday, Feb. 16th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, Feb. 17th at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 11, 2020