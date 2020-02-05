|
|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late George Woodhouse. She will be lovingly missed by her family. Daughter Sharon Gatt and son-in-law Raymond. Grandchildren Stacey Christopher (Michael), Yvonne Gautsch (Daniel), Curtis Gatt (Mercedes), and Great-grandchildren Riley Christopher, Sienna Gautsch, Niall Gatt, Gabriel Christopher and Daniel Gautsch. Sister of Susan Gould of England. Pat was always the one to light-up a room with her fabulous sense of humor and entertain with her stories of times past. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbours. A Memorial Service will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Saturday, February 22nd at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time from 12-1 p.m. Floral tributes and memorial donations to the would be appreciated. To place an online condolence or donation please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 5, 2020