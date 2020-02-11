Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McGILLION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Myrel McGILLION

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Myrel McGILLION Obituary
Passed away peacefully in the morning on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Willows Estate Long Term Care Facility in Aurora. Mother to Timothy, Lisa, Carol and Joe. Grandmother to 7; Jaclyn, Anthony, Paul, Terry, Tyler, Ayden and Marc, and GG to Luke, Maeve, Nolan, Gianna, Isla and Audrina. In loving memory of a kind, generous, fun-loving lady. In our hearts and memories always. Rest in Peace. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home (23 Main Street South, Uxbridge) on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -