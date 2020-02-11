|
Passed away peacefully in the morning on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Willows Estate Long Term Care Facility in Aurora. Mother to Timothy, Lisa, Carol and Joe. Grandmother to 7; Jaclyn, Anthony, Paul, Terry, Tyler, Ayden and Marc, and GG to Luke, Maeve, Nolan, Gianna, Isla and Audrina. In loving memory of a kind, generous, fun-loving lady. In our hearts and memories always. Rest in Peace. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home (23 Main Street South, Uxbridge) on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 11, 2020