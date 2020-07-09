PATRICIA ROWE

1/1
With heavy hearts, the family announce that after a brief illness, Pat passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday July 5th, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Rowe. Beloved mother of John Rowe, Anne (John) Carlson and Lynn (Don) Hopper. Cherished Grandma of Stephanie, Gregory, Therese (Peter), Jason (Mella), Christopher, Sarah (Dave), John, Donny, Michael and Nicole and adored Great Grandma of Brenna, Elena, Olivia, Cohen, Bianca, Sophia, Paige, Grace, Hudson and Isabelle. She was predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings. Special Thank you to the wonderful staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their loving & compassionate support. A Family Mass was held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Bowmanville on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at 12 noon. Interment followed at Bowmanville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 9, 2020.
