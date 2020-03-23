Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Andruskiw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Victoria Andruskiw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Victoria Andruskiw Obituary
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late John Andruskiw. Loving mother of Jim (Laura) and Mark (Christina). Cherished Baba of Shelby, Emma, Lucy, Felix (deceased), Zoe and great-grandchildren Roman and Milan. Survived by her sister Lasha Adamcewicz (Stan) and brother-in-law John Hrico. Predeceased by her sister Olga Hrico. Will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. Patricia rested at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Sunday, March 15th. Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial was held at St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church on Monday, March 16th. Interment followed at St. Wolodymyr and St. Olha Ukrainian Cemetery, Courtice. Memorial donations to St George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church would be appreciated. To place an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -