Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late John Andruskiw. Loving mother of Jim (Laura) and Mark (Christina). Cherished Baba of Shelby, Emma, Lucy, Felix (deceased), Zoe and great-grandchildren Roman and Milan. Survived by her sister Lasha Adamcewicz (Stan) and brother-in-law John Hrico. Predeceased by her sister Olga Hrico. Will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. Patricia rested at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Sunday, March 15th. Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial was held at St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church on Monday, March 16th. Interment followed at St. Wolodymyr and St. Olha Ukrainian Cemetery, Courtice. Memorial donations to St George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church would be appreciated. To place an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 23, 2020