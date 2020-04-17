|
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved Husband of Jean. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage. Loving father of Danny (Deb) and Richard (Debbra). Cherished grandfather of Dara, Stacey, Danielle and Zechariah. Great-grandfather to 6 great-grandchildren. Survived by his siblings Nora and John. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his son Patrick (Dianne) and his parents Patrick and Catherine, his brothers Ed and Billie, and sister Catherine. Patrick, will be remembered for his service in Canada's Merchant Navy, and a past president and a co-founder of the Oshawa Naval Veterans' Club. Patrick was retired from General Motors in Oshawa after 39 years of service. A Private Family Service and Interment has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME 847 King St. W (905-721-1234). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Oshawa Naval Veteran's Club. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oshawafuneralhome.com for the Chappell family.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 17, 2020