Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
(905) 721-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick CHAPPELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Carmen CHAPPELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved Husband of Jean. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage. Loving father of Danny (Deb) and Richard (Debbra). Cherished grandfather of Dara, Stacey, Danielle and Zechariah. Great-grandfather to 6 great-grandchildren. Survived by his siblings Nora and John. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his son Patrick (Dianne) and his parents Patrick and Catherine, his brothers Ed and Billie, and sister Catherine. Patrick, will be remembered for his service in Canada's Merchant Navy, and a past president and a co-founder of the Oshawa Naval Veterans' Club. Patrick was retired from General Motors in Oshawa after 39 years of service. A Private Family Service and Interment has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME 847 King St. W (905-721-1234). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Oshawa Naval Veteran's Club. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oshawafuneralhome.com for the Chappell family.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -