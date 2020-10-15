Born January 4, 1935 passed peacefully at home on October 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinsons. Loving husband of Mary (nee McKenny) for 61 years. Cherished father of Kevin (deceased) (Judy Dolley), Teresa (Greg), Jerome (deceased), Sean (Heidi), Tim (Carolyn). Adored grandfather of: Colleen (Derek Cyr), Patrick and Michael Walsh, Kara Marie Tait, Siobhan, Thomas, Daniel (Jenna), Justin, Charlotte and Bridgette Corrigan. Great grandpa to Keeva and Kalla Tait. Survived by sisters Marilyn Corrigan and Anne Buckley (Harold). Brother to: Bernard (Anna McKenny), Adrian, Eileen McHenry (Jerome), Dreda Marks (Ray), Joan McCullough (Leonard) Brother-in-law to: James McKenny (Marina), Bernice Corrigan (Frank), Helen Hanley (Buzz), Marion (Leo, deceased). Predeceased by Don (Jean), Lorne (Frances), Vincent (Eileen) McKenny, Margaret McGuinness (Ed). Pat will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. After 40 years with General Motors, Pat retired in 1995. He then enjoyed a daily round of golf and family time spent at the Northern Eagle in Haliburton. He donated his time to serving his parish community and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. A tremendous thank you to both the St. Elizabeth Personal Support Workers and our close neighbours and friends who for their unwavering support and assistance made it possible to care for Pat at home. Sincere thanks to Dr. Isabelle Dion, Sarah and Eastview Pharmacy Personnel for their understanding professional support. Special thanks to Fr. Paul Magyar for his comforting spiritual care to Pat and family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Armstrong Funeral Home Donations in Memory of Pat may be mailed to: St. Gertrude's Parish Building Fund, 690 King St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 1G5 or completed online to Parkinson's Canada. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family Mass and Christian Burial has taken place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at armstrongfh.ca