Paul Alexander ROBERTSON
Paul Alexander Robertson, Born October, 27, 1957, passed away May 14, 2020 at LHO from an 11-year battle with his Lung Disease known as COPD. He had his wife Pam Marlatt at his bedside until the end of life. predeceased parent's Gerald (Donna), mom Verna, in-law David Marlatt, mother-in-law Carol still alive. Brother to Jerry (Karen), Rick (Deceased wife Linda), Diana (Doug), Linda (Laverne), Marion (Tom) and Julie. Left behind his Wife of 36 years Pam Marlatt, son Jacob Marlatt, Robert (Sacha), Jessica, Cassandra Robertson. Loving grandchildren Denise (12), Siara (11), David (11), Olive (9), Joseph (7), Brock (7), Luke (6), Emma (4). Missed by lots of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
