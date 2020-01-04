|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Marilyn. Devoted father to David (Janice), Danny (Nancy) and Darcy. Cherished Pépère to Christina, Jason and Krystal. Great-Pépère to Taelyn, Mya, Landon and Lucas. Brother to Art and the late Vic. Brother-in-Law to Susan Chevrier. Friends may call at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376), on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Service in the chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 :30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeridge Hospital Cancer Care, or Heart and Stroke Foundation on behalf of the family.